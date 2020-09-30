Podcast

Minnesota Twins postseason losing streak reaches 18 games

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 30, 2020 5:22 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react to the Twins’ 2020 season coming to an end after being swept by the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. The Twins have now lost 18 consecutive postseason games.

