Reusse Unchained: So much to rant about
Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros playoff preview!
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 28, 2020 3:27 pm
Judd and Jake preview the three-game wild card series between the Twins and Astros.
Other Topics: Bullpen trust tree, what are the Twins going to get from Jose Berrios? Can Miguel Sano get hot?
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories
Zulgad: Not Sweet 16: Twins presented with perfect opportunity to put postseason losing skid in the past
Byron Buxton and Josh Donaldson’s status uncertain for opening round series
Zulgad: Top priority: Mike Zimmer must make sure Vikings avoid the blame game
Play Ball! Twins-Astros start times and where you can watch the games
Zulgad: Out with a bang? Twins get a chance to send disgraced Astros home for the winter
