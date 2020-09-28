Podcast

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros playoff preview!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 28, 2020 3:27 pm
  • Judd and Jake preview the three-game wild card series between the Twins and Astros.
  • Other Topics: Bullpen trust tree, what are the Twins going to get from Jose Berrios? Can Miguel Sano get hot?

