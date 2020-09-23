Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Write That Down: home run edition and Twins walk off the Tigers!
Minnesota Vikings state of Kirk Cousins: Tank for Trevor or Fail for Fields?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 23, 2020 12:45 pm
Mackey & Judd do their weekly report on the state of Kirk Cousins and how they can properly tank after an 0-2 start to the season?
Are Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in play?
And a pigskin pecking order!
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Cornerback Mike Hughes misses practice because of neck injury
Zulgad: Don’t call it a tank: Terrible start presents Vikings with excellent opportunity
Should Vikings trade for Jameis Winston? PFF’s Eric Eager makes his case for the deal
Here’s why Jose Berrios should start Game 1 of the playoffs for Twins
Anthony Barr lost for remainder of season because of torn pectoral muscle
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Write That Down: home run edition and Twins walk off the Tigers!