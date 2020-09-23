Podcast

Minnesota Vikings state of Kirk Cousins: Tank for Trevor or Fail for Fields?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 23, 2020 12:45 pm
  • Mackey & Judd do their weekly report on the state of Kirk Cousins and how they can properly tank after an 0-2 start to the season?
  • Are Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in play?
  • And a pigskin pecking order!

