Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Preview: Confidence, Curiosity and Concern
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 11, 2020 12:02 pm
Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to preview the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup with the Packers and go over confidence, concerns and curiosities for the game.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Twins place Luis Arraez on 10-day injured list because of knee issue
Mikko Koivu reportedly won’t be returning to Wild; Winter Classic likely to be postponed
Danielle Hunter’s injury creates opportunity; Yannick Ngakoue working overtime to learn Vikings’ system
Waiting game: Dalvin Cook remains patient as other NFL running backs get big paydays
Zulgad: Vikings’ lack of transparency means we must assume the worst when it comes to Danielle Hunter
