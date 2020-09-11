Podcast

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Preview: Confidence, Curiosity and Concern

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 11, 2020 12:02 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to preview the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup with the Packers and go over confidence, concerns and curiosities for the game.

