Jake Odorizzi returns to the injured list for third time; Mitch Garver reinstated from IL

Jake Odorizzi’s season to forget continued on Friday. The righthanded starter went on the 10-day injured list because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching (right) hand. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday, when Odorizzi was forced to leave the Twins’ game against the White Sox because of the blister.

This will be Odorizzi’s third trip to the injured list this season. He was making his fourth start of the season Wednesday and first since Aug. 21. Odorizzi is 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Odorizzi went on the 10-day injured list before the start of the season in late July because of a right intercostal strain suffered in summer camp. He returned to make his first start on Aug. 8 in Kansas City and gave up two runs and four hits in three innings before departing in a 9-6 loss.

Odorizzi made another start against the Royals on Aug. 15 at Target Field — giving up two runs and three hits in four inning in getting a second consecutive no-decision — and then started again on Aug. 21 in Kansas City. He surrendered five runs and seven hits in three innings in taking the loss in a 7-2 defeat. Odorizzi’s night ended when Alex Gordon’s 103.2-mile-per-hour comeback shot hit him, resulting in a bruised chest that landed him back on the injured list.

On Wednesday, Odorizzi gave up a run, two hits, a walk and struck out three before departing after 3.2 innings of a 5-1 victory over the White Sox in Chicago. The Twins recalled righthanded reliever Sean Poppen from the Taxi Squad. Poppen has appeared in six games this season, posting a 4.70 ERA with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

The Twins also reinstated catcher Mitch Garver following a 27-game absence on Friday and optioned Willians Astudillo. Garver had been on the 10-day injured list because of a intercostal strain. He was hitting .154/.262/.212 with one home runs and two RBIs in 17 games this season. Astudillo played in eight games, hitting .250/.250/.500 with one double, one home run, three RBI and four runs.

The Twins now have three catchers on their 28-man roster, including Alex Avila and rookie Ryan Jeffers.