Not again: Josh Donaldson leaves Twins’ game as his right calf issues continue

MINNEAPOLIS — Designated hitter Nelson Cruz returned to the Twins’ lineup on Friday night at Target Field for the first time in four games, enabling manager Rocco Baldelli to write out a lineup that contained all of his regulars except for at second base, where Marwin Gonzalez started for the injured Luis Arraez.

That lineup, one that easily could be what the Twins planned to use for their opening game of the playoffs next Tuesday, lasted one inning. Third baseman Josh Donaldson departed before the top of the second inning because of cramp in his right calf and was replaced by Ehire Adrianza.

This injury is nothing new for the former AL MVP and it’s going to be a big-time concern for the Twins.

Donaldson already missed 30 games this season because of a right calf strain suffered in late July. He entered Friday hitting .225/.376/.475 with six homers and 11 RBIs in 27 games and popped to second in his only at-bat in the bottom of the first inning against the Reds at Target Field.

Donaldson missed 38 games because of a right calf strain while with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, but still hit .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 78 RBIs in 113 games that season. However, his 2018 season, split between the Blue Jays and Cleveland, was derailed by injuries, including right shoulder inflammation and a left calf strain. He played 36 games with Toronto and 16 after being traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31. Earlier this season in an Instagram post, Donaldson acknowledged that he’s torn “both of my calves a total of seven times in two years.”

Donaldson joined Atlanta last season as a free agent and hit .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games. That earned him NL Comeback Player of the Year honors. The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $92 million free agent contract with the Twins this offseason.

After being presented with the Comeback Player of the Year award before the Twins played the Cardinals in Julay at Target Field, Donaldson posted about his calf issues on Instagram. “Special thanks to (Arizona Cardinals wide receiver) Larry Fitzgerald for getting me in touch with Dr. Josh Sandell whom after three days of working with me had me running pain free after tearing both of my calves a total of seven times in two years,” Donaldson wrote in a note that went on to thank many for helping him have a successful season in Atlanta.