Play Ball! Twins-Astros start times and where you can watch the games

Here are the start times and television outlets on which you can find the Twins’ best-of-three first-round playoff series against the Astros:

GAME 1: at Target Field, 1 p.m., Tuesday on ABC (Ch. 5).

Pitchers: The Twins are scheduled to start righthander Kenta Maeda (6-1, 2.70 ERA in 11 starts) against Astros righthander Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA in 12 starts).

GAME 2: at Target Field, noon, Wednesday on ESPN2

Pitchers: The Twins are scheduled to start righthander Jose Berrios (5-4, 4.00 ERA in 12 starts) against either Astros righthander Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 ERA in five starts) or lefthander Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA in 11 games and 10 starts).

GAME 3: at Target Field, TBD, Thursday, if necessary. Will be carried by one of ESPN’s channels.

Pitchers: The Twins are scheduled to start righthander Michael Pineda (2-0, 3.38 ERA in five starts) vs. righthander Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, 3.93 ERA in 11 starts).