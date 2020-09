Mackey & Judd breakdown the Twins’ homestand taking six of their last seven games; (07:00) what should the Twins’ playoff rotation look like?; (17:00) Byron Buxton’s impact since returning to the lineup; (24:00) The Eddie Rosario experience!; (27:00) Jay Williams from ESPN joins the show!; (40:55) Are Vikings the favorites in the NFC North?; (01:00:00) Old Tweets Exposed.