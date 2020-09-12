Vikings reward Dalvin Cook with five-year deal, $28 million in guarantees

Dalvin Cook won’t face the Packers in the Vikings’ Week 1 opener on Sunday playing on the last season of his contract after all. The Vikings and their star running back agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension on Saturday that will include $28 million in guarantees, according to NFL Media. The Vikings announced the deal early Saturday afternoon but provided no contract details.

Afternoon Judd: Breaking down the Dalvin Cook contract extension. pic.twitter.com/evZSrY5Dpf — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) September 12, 2020

Cook, who average salary will be $12.6 million per season, will get a $15.5 million signing bonus. As Tom Pelissero points out below, that is the largest signing bonus for a non-quarterback in franchise history. Cook had been set to enter the last season of his rookie deal after talks broke down between Cook’s agent and the Vikings last month.

Dalvin Cook gets a $15.5 million signing bonus — the largest for a non-quarterback in franchise history. And the #Vikings lock up the centerpiece of their offense through 2025. https://t.co/pDQZ7ZSucg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2020

Cook’s annual average salary of $12.6 million per season would put him fifth among NFL running backs, according to Over The Cap. Entering Saturday, the Top 5 paid running backs in the league were Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey at $16.015 million; Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott at $15 million; the Jets’ LeVeon Bell at $13.125 million; Houston’s David Johnson at $13 million; and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry at $12.5 million.

The Vikings had to get creative to make Cook’s contract work. Linebacker Eric Kendricks had $6 million of his base salary shifted to a signing bonus to help spread out the cost, according to ESPN.

To help make room for Dalvin Cook’s new contract, the Vikings restructured the deal of LB Eric Kendricks, shifting $6 million in base salary to signing bonus to help spread out the cost, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

Cook’s new contract comes on the same day the New Orleans Saints rewarded running back Alvin Kamara.