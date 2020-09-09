vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: Reason for optimism: Vikings are capable of winning now, but it’s clear focus has been put on the future Next Story Vikings place defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve

Reports: Danielle Hunter’s status for Vikings’ opener is very much in doubt

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad September 9, 2020 2:02 pm


The little tweak that kept Danielle Hunter out of a large portion of training camp doesn’t appear to be so little after all.

The Vikings’ star left defensive end, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 14 and missed much of camp because of what coach Mike Zimmer described as a “little tweak,” did not practice on Wednesday and isn’t likely to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers, according to reports.

Hunter had 14.5 sacks last season and is one of the top defensive ends in the NFL.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: Reason for optimism: Vikings are capable of winning now, but it’s clear focus has been put on the future Next Story Vikings place defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve