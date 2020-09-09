Reports: Danielle Hunter’s status for Vikings’ opener is very much in doubt

The little tweak that kept Danielle Hunter out of a large portion of training camp doesn’t appear to be so little after all.

The Vikings’ star left defensive end, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 14 and missed much of camp because of what coach Mike Zimmer described as a “little tweak,” did not practice on Wednesday and isn’t likely to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers, according to reports.

Hunter had 14.5 sacks last season and is one of the top defensive ends in the NFL.

Hunter isn’t practicing, per pool reporter @CourtneyRCronin. The #Vikings have remained optimistic about the timetable for his return, but it appears that won’t be in Week 1. Continuing to be cautious with their star pass rusher, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 14. https://t.co/yguSxlbF9H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2020

Safe to say Hunter’s status for Sunday’s Green Bay game is in question. He has not practiced since Aug.14 where he sustained a “tweak” that has kept him out ever since. All other 52 players were present and accounted for at practice per my attendance. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 9, 2020