Patrick wonders what type of reception Kirk Cousins would have gotten Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium if fans were allowed in the building and also is curious why the Vikings aren’t using Dalvin Cook? Reusse is Unchained when it comes to Josh Donaldson’s comments on umpiring and has a strong opinion for fans who think Donaldson’s fire is going to help the Twins magically beat the Yankees. What should the Twins’ rotation be in the first round of the playoffs? Patrick will tell you.