Reusse Unchained: So much to rant about

Patrick has plenty of thoughts this week, many of the Unchained variety, beginning with the possibility of Jimmy Butler winning an NBA title in Miami. Patrick also is curious when Karl-Anthony Towns might show up to take part in the Wolves’ camp, wonders how on earth Caleb Thielbar got charged with the loss in the Twins’ game on Sunday, has praise for Rocco Baldelli and wonders if Gary Kubiak will stick around as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator all season. You want Unchained? Patrick has thoughts on the MLB playoff format going forward.