Uncategorized

Previous Story Zulgad: This is 40? Nelson Cruz might be older than his manager but he is showing no signs of slowing down

Reusse Unchained: So much to rant about

Patrick has plenty of thoughts this week, many of the Unchained variety, beginning with the possibility of Jimmy Butler winning an NBA title in Miami. Patrick also is curious when Karl-Anthony Towns might show up to take part in the Wolves’ camp, wonders how on earth Caleb Thielbar got charged with the loss in the Twins’ game on Sunday, has praise for Rocco Baldelli and wonders if Gary Kubiak will stick around as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator all season. You want Unchained? Patrick has thoughts on the MLB playoff format going forward.

Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized

Previous Story Zulgad: This is 40? Nelson Cruz might be older than his manager but he is showing no signs of slowing down