This episode starts off with Doogie’s latest notes on the Twins, Vikings, Wild, and Wolves before Gophers Men’s Hoops Head Coach Richard Pitino joins the show (11:04). Former Gopher and Viking Pete Najarian chats with Doogie about the return of BIG 10 football (25:43) and recent Wild acquisition, Blaine native, Nick Bjugstad rounds out the show (45:34).