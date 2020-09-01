Podcast

Riley Reiff cut? Vikings offensive line heading for changes

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 1, 2020 12:27 pm
  • Mackey & Judd breakdown the Vikings’ decision to approach Riley Reiff on a contract restructure and if cutting outright two weeks before the season is the right move.
  • Also, which players in 2021 could be cap casualties?

