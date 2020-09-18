Rookie cornerback to miss Vikings’ game against Colts

Cameron Dantzler played more snaps than any Vikings cornerback in his NFL debut on Sunday in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. This Sunday, the third-round pick won’t play one snap. Dantzler was declared out for the Vikings’ game against the Colts on Sunday because of a rib injury that kept him from practicing.

That means Jeff Gladney, taken by the Vikings with their second pick of the first round, is likely to see far more action than the nine snaps he got last Sunday against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Gladney’s limited playing time was surprising and might have been attributed to the fact that he’s returning from offseason meniscus surgery.

Dantzler played 64 of 78 snaps against the Packers and, although he did give up a 45-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scanting near the end of the second quarter, he certainly wasn’t the only Vikings cornerback to have issues. Third-year corner Holton Hill played 59 snaps and 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes played 58. Hughes moved from the outside to the inside the majority of time in the nickel, while Hill and Dantzler played outside.

Other cornerbacks on the Vikings’ roster include Kris Boyd (seventh-round pick in 2019) and Harrison Hand (fifth-round pick in 2020).