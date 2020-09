Right out of the gate Doogie has the latest for you on KAT’s future with the Wolves along with the team’s latest draft notes, followed by the latest Twins news and an update on Nelson Cruz’s injury. Wolves VP Sachin Gupta joins the show to discuss his background and the upcoming NBA Draft (10:46). Vikings WR Adam Thielen chats about the Vikings’ game this Sunday and his organization called the Thielen Foundation (37:17).