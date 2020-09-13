Second-round pick Ezra Cleveland among Vikings’ inactives for opener

Where does rookie Ezra Cleveland sit among offensive linemen on the Vikings’ depth chart? We got an answer — at least early on — Sunday as he was among Minnesota’s inactives for the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

That leaves Dru Samia as the backup at the guard position for starters Dakota Dozier and Pat Elflein. Cleveland, who worked at guard during training camp, was drafted with the hope that he would become the Vikings’ left tackle, but clearly there is some work to be done before the team feels comfortable having him active on game day.