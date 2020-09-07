Shows
Previous Story
CLASSIC: The first ever Reusse & Mackey Show from April 12, 2010
Should Michael Pineda start Game One of the playoffs?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 7, 2020 5:27 pm
Judd and Jake talk about the Twins taking four of five from the Tigers and what the playoff rotation should be.
Other topics: Byron Buxton and LaMonte Wade Jr.’s high baseball IQ, the Eddie Rosario Experience and La Tortuga’s return!
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
