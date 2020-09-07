Podcast

Should Michael Pineda start Game One of the playoffs?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 7, 2020 5:27 pm
  • Judd and Jake talk about the Twins taking four of five from the Tigers and what the playoff rotation should be.
  • Other topics: Byron Buxton and LaMonte Wade Jr.’s high baseball IQ, the Eddie Rosario Experience and La Tortuga’s return!

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



