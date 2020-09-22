Podcast

Previous Story Re-picking the Viking schedule and will the Twins catch the White Sox? Next Story BONUS: WrestleMania 21 Rewind!

Should the Vikings trade for Jameis Winston?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 22, 2020 12:41 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus to discuss why the Vikings should swing a trade for quarterback Jameis Winston from the New Orleans Saints. Also, what will the Vikings do with Anthony Barr out for the season?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Re-picking the Viking schedule and will the Twins catch the White Sox? Next Story BONUS: WrestleMania 21 Rewind!