Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Re-picking the Viking schedule and will the Twins catch the White Sox?
Next Story
BONUS: WrestleMania 21 Rewind!
Should the Vikings trade for Jameis Winston?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 22, 2020 12:41 pm
Mackey & Judd are joined by Eric Eager from Pro Football Focus to discuss why the Vikings should swing a trade for quarterback Jameis Winston from the New Orleans Saints. Also, what will the Vikings do with Anthony Barr out for the season?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Zulgad: Don’t call it a tank: Terrible start presents Vikings with excellent opportunity
Should Vikings trade for Jameis Winston? PFF’s Eric Eager makes his case for the deal
Here’s why Jose Berrios could start Game 1 of the playoffs for Twins
Anthony Barr lost for remainder of season because of torn pectoral muscle
If Vikings continue losing ways, could Mike Zimmer be shown the door in 2020?
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Re-picking the Viking schedule and will the Twins catch the White Sox?
Next Story
BONUS: WrestleMania 21 Rewind!