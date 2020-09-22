Should Vikings trade for Jameis Winston? PFF’s Eric Eager makes his case for the deal

The Vikings are invested in Kirk Cousins and, despite a terrible 0-2 start, almost certainly will stick with the quarterback for the foreseeable future. But should they? Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus makes a case that the Vikings should acquire Jameis Winston from the New Orleans Saints and make him their starter.

That’s right, the same quarterback who went from being the first pick in the 2015 draft by Tampa Bay to throwing for an NFL-high 5,109 yards and league-leading 30 interceptions last season. Winston went 28-42 in 70 starts over five seasons with the Buccaneers. That led to the 26-year-old signing for a base salary of $952,000 to serve as Drew Brees’ backup this year.

Before you close out of this article, or dismiss Eager’s idea, take a listen to his reasoning. This isn’t just a hot take, it’s an idea for how to potentially get the Vikings back on track or create a 2020 season in which they really do make sure they tank and get a high draft pick. There also is a link below to a column Eager wrote on the subject for PFF (subscription required).

