Staying put: Wild sign Jonas Brodin to seven-year, $42 million contract extension

Cross Jonas Brodin off the list of players the Wild might move this offseason. The team announced Tuesday that it has signed the steady defenseman to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension that will begin with the 2021-22 season.

Brodin had 28 points, including two goals, a plus-15 rating and a team-high 112 blocked shots in 69 games with the Wild in 2019-20. He set career highs in points and assists (26). The 27-year-old has played in 171 consecutive games for the Wild, the longest active streak on the team.

Brodin was taken in the first round, 10th overall, by the Wild in the 2011 draft.