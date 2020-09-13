The Kirk Blame-O-Meter: How much fault can be put on Cousins for Vikings’ loss?

MINNEAPOLIS — OK, it’s time someone takes on this assignment. Because Kirk Cousins is paid as much as he is, the Vikings quarterback is going to absorb much of the blame when things don’t go well for the purple. That was the case on Sunday as the Vikings lost 43-34 to the Green Bay Packers in their opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

So how much blame should we put on Cousins? I’ll attempt to answer this question each week, asking how much fault should Cousins shoulder after a loss and how much credit does he deserve for a victory?