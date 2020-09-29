Twins drop Game 1 to the Astros: Postseason losing streak reaches 17 games

Shows
Minnesota Vikings get a breakout performance from Justin Jefferson
By
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
September 29, 2020 6:31 pm
Mackey & Judd react to the Twins dropping Game 1 of the Wild Card round to the Houston Astros. With the loss, the Twins postseason losing streak reaches 17 games…
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
