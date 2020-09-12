Twins lose rookie slugger for remainder of season because of fractured forearm

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins beat Cleveland 8-4 on Saturday night at Target Field, but lost rookie right fielder Brent Rooker for the season because of a fractured right forearm suffered in the fourth inning when he was hit by a pitch from Zach Plesac.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Rooker already had a cast on his arm after the game and is expected to undergo a procedure to fix the displaced fracture. Rooker was removed quickly after being hit by the pitch, so it was clear the injury was serious.

“We knew when we went out there to check on him on the field that he was not in great shape. … It’s a pretty serious injury,” Baldelli said. “I think long term a procedure will be able to fix him up well, but tough break, it was a very tough break. He’s done a fantastic job for us in his time here, contributed in a huge way in only a few games and we needed his performances. He came through for us.”

Rooker, the 35th pick of the 2017 draft by the Twins, was called up on Sept. 4 after right fielder Max Kepler went on the 10-day injured list because of an adductor strain. Rooker, 25, was slashing .278/.316/.500 with one home run and five RBIs in six games entering Saturday. He had doubled in his first at-bat before being hit by the pitch.

Jake Cave replaced Rooker in right field. Kepler is expected to return to the lineup in the coming days. His 10-day stint on the IL ended with Saturday’s game.