Twins place catcher Alex Avila on 10-day injured list, recall Willians Astudillo

The Twins placed catcher Alex Avila on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of tightness in his lower back, and also announced that utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas had been claimed off waivers by the Cubs. Willians Astudillo, who served as the 29th man on the Twins roster during Friday’s doubleheader sweep of the Tigers, was recalled to replace Avila as the backup catcher.

The Twins also recalled outfielder LaMonte Wade, Jr., and optioned righthanded pitcher Sean Poppen.

Astudillo, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to the Twins for the start of summer camp, scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning for Minnesota on Friday. He played in 58 games with the Twins last season, hitting .268 with four home runs and 21 RBI. Wade is 3-for-15 this season with a double and an RBI in two stints with the Twins.

Avila was in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the White Sox but was scratched because of the tightness in his lower back. He started Game 2 of the doubleheader before leaving in the third inning after the injury began to bother him again.

Vargas was obtained in a trade with Arizona last month but the Twins designated him for release or assignment on Wednesday.