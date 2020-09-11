Twins place Luis Arraez on 10-day injured list because of knee issue

Twins second baseman Luis Arraez has battled tendinitis in his left knee since the team’s summer camp. On Friday, it landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Arraez has missed games at various times this season because of the injury, and the Twins are hoping that putting him on the IL will get the problem taken care of before the playoffs arrive.

The Twins replaced Arraez by recalling lefthander Devin Smeltzer from their alternate training site in St. Paul. Smeltzer had been optioned by the Twins on Monday.