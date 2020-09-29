twins

Twins playoff roster: Byron Buxton back in center field, Josh Donaldson to sit out series

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad September 29, 2020 10:39 am

The Twins released their playoff roster on Tuesday morning, three hours before the first game of their best-of-three playoff series against the Astros at Target Field. Center fielder Byron Buxton (concussion symptoms) is on the 28-man roster, but third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) was left out.

Other things that are notable: Reliever Jorge Alcala is not the roster; starters Randy Dobnak and Jake Odorizzi will be used out of the bullpen; Willians Astudillo was added as a fourth catcher; and outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff, in a surprising move, was added to the roster.

