Twins recall Travis Blankenhorn to add depth for series against White Sox

The Twins recalled infielder Travis Blankenhorn before Monday night’s game against the White Sox in Chicago and optioned lefthanded pitcher Devin Smeltzer to their alternate training site.

Blankenhorn, who was on the Twins’ Taxi Squad, has played in 462 career minor league games. He split last season between Single-A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola, hitting .277 with 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also stole 11 bases in 108 games between both teams.

Smeltzer will remain with the Twins as a member of the Taxi Squad. He has appeared in seven games this season (one start), going 2-0 with a 6.75 ERA.

The Twins (30-18) entered Monday a game behind the White Sox (30-16) in the AL Central. The Twins, who have 12 games left in the regular season, were without first baseman Miguel Sano, left fielder Eddie Rosario and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez for the first game of the four-game series. Sano is bothered by a stiff neck; Rosario suffered a left elbow contusion Sunday; and Gonzalez was a late scratch from Monday’s lineup because of a non-COVID related illness.