Twins reinstate Byron Buxton from injured list; Michael Pineda returns from 60-game suspension

The Twins will get some help in trying to end their six-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the White Sox at Target Field.

Center fielder Byron Buxton was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 11 games with left shoulder inflammation, and righthander Michael Pineda will return from a 60-game suspension to make his first start since Sept. 6, 2019.

The Twins optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., to their alternate training site in St. Paul to make room for Buxton and designated pitcher Juan Minaya for release or assignment to make room for Pineda.

The Twins also are hoping to get third baseman Josh Donaldson back this week from a right calf injury that has sidelined him since late July. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects to see Donaldson join the team “in a matter of a day or two.” Donaldson, who has been working out in St. Paul, has “been doing great and moving around very well,” Baldelli said.

The Twins’ lineup Tuesday also will be an interesting one. Baldelli has first baseman Miguel Sano batting in the lead off spot in the order for only the second time in his career. Sano will be playing in his 519th career game on Tuesday.