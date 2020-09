Reusse has plenty of thoughts on the Vikings’ loss to the Packers, including wondering whether there were booing sound effects available to use at halftime? Patrick also weighs in on the Vikings’ young cornerbacks and is delighted that his Browns and Lions did not disappoint in Week 1. What’s the greatest NFL game Patrick ever covered, what’s the Big Ten doing when it comes to football and which Twins players won’t be back next season? Also, do not miss Reusse’s Hot Take on Tom Brady.