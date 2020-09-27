Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 3 preview
VENT LINE: Minnesota Vikings fall to 0-3 after 31-30 loss to the Titans
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 27, 2020 4:54 pm
Mackey & Judd and Minnesota Vikings fans react to a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the NFL season.
vv
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Twins repeat as AL Central champs, will face Astros in opening round of playoffs
The Kirk Cousins Blame-O-Meter: When the going got tough, the QB didn’t get going
Zulgad: It took long enough: Vikings rewarded for finally getting Justin Jefferson involved in offense
Twins clinch home field for first round of postseason, but plenty remains undecided
Waiting game: Twins hoping Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson will be ready for playoffs
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 3 preview