Podcast

Previous Story EMERGENCY POD: Dalvin Cook gets a 5-year contract extension

VENT LINE: Vikings lose 43-34 in Week 1 to the Green Bay Packers

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 13, 2020 4:52 pm
  • Mackey & Judd and Vikings fans react to Minnesota getting their butts kicked by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story EMERGENCY POD: Dalvin Cook gets a 5-year contract extension