Podcast

Previous Story Will the Vikings defense turn things around in Week 2?

VENT LINE: Vikings lose to Colts falling to 0-2 on the season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 20, 2020 4:59 pm
Vent Line
  • Mackey & Judd and fans react to the Vikings falling to 0-2 on the season.
  • Is it time to tank for Trevor Lawerence?!

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Will the Vikings defense turn things around in Week 2?