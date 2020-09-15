Vikings appear to be closing in on adding veteran safety George Iloka

George Iloka could have a second stint with the Vikings. The veteran safety, who had a workout with the team during training camp, was back in town Tuesday and could sign with the Vikings in the coming days, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North. Iloka will remain in the Twin Cities to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Iloka, who played with the Cincinnati Bengals when Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for that franchise, joined the Vikings in 2018 and played in 16 games, making three starts. He had one forced fumble and 16 tackles in limited playing time. Iloka signed a one-year deal with Dallas in March 2019 but was cut in training camp and did not play last season.

Iloka, 30, was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2012 out of Boise State and spent six seasons with Cincinnati. The Vikings have been looking to add depth at safety with Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris the only two safeties on the roster after the final cut down to 53 players.