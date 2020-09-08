Podcast

Previous Story Projecting the Twins’ playoff rotation and are the Vikings the favorites to win the NFC North? Next Story Unchained with Reusse: I’m not feeling it

Vikings’ expectations for 2020 NFL season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 8, 2020 12:31 pm
  • Mackey & Judd break down the Vikings’ 53-man roster selections, expectations for the 2020 season and which teams in the NFC are head and shoulders above the Vikings?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Projecting the Twins’ playoff rotation and are the Vikings the favorites to win the NFC North? Next Story Unchained with Reusse: I’m not feeling it