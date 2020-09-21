Podcast

Vikings pie chart of blame and Twins clinched a playoff spot

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 21, 2020 12:03 pm
  • Mackey & Judd construct a pie chart of blame after the Vikings’ Week 2 loss to the Colts.
  • (34:05) Things we learned around the NFL after Week 2.
  • (48:37) And breaking down the Twins’ series win over the Cubs.

