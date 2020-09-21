Shows
Vikings pie chart of blame and Twins clinched a playoff spot
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
September 21, 2020 12:03 pm
Mackey & Judd construct a pie chart of blame after the Vikings’ Week 2 loss to the Colts.
(34:05) Things we learned around the NFL after Week 2.
(48:37) And breaking down the Twins’ series win over the Cubs.
Topics:
Gophers
Mackey & Judd
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Latest Mackey & Judd Stories
Anthony Barr lost for remainder of season because of torn pectoral muscle
If Vikings continue losing ways, could Mike Zimmer be shown the door in 2020?
The Kirk Blame-O-Meter: Cousins shoulders much of the responsibility for this debacle
Zulgad: The Vikings are a complete mess and Stefon Diggs saw it coming
Twins clinch playoff berth, Rocco Baldelli says, “we’re just getting going right now”
