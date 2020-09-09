Vikings place defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve

The Vikings placed star defensive left end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve Wednesday, four days before their regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings announced the news but continued to avoid saying what’s wrong with Hunter.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Hunter’s injury is “related to a neck injury.” Hunter was injured in an Aug. 14 practice and will have to miss a minimum of three games. That means the earliest he could return is Week 4 against Houston.

The move comes after Hunter missed much of training camp because of what coach Mike Zimmer called a “minor tweak.” Hunter had 14.5 sacks last season and was expected to combine with newly acquired left end Yannick Ngakoue to form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. That won’t happen for several weeks now, assuming Hunter is able to return this season.