Vikings place guard Pat Elflein on IR; cornerback Cameron Dantzler remains sidelined

The Vikings placed right guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve Thursday, meaning the veteran will miss at least three weeks. Elflein suffered a thumb injury in practice Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

#Vikings RG Pat Elflein landed on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury in practice today, source said. He's eligible to return in three weeks, though the exact timetable is unclear. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2020

Under the NFL’s rules for 2020, a player placed on IR will be eligible to return to practice after three weeks. Once that player is back, the team will have 21 days to put him back on its active roster. The Vikings placed Danielle Hunter (neck) on IR before the season opener against Green Bay, so he must miss at least two more games.

The #Vikings have placed G Pat Elflein on IR. pic.twitter.com/U51ltVxtNk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 17, 2020

The Elflein move means that Dru Samia, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2019 out of Oklahoma, likely will start at right guard on Sunday at Indianapolis. Elflein, taken by the Vikings in the third round of the 2017 draft, began his NFL career at center before moving to left guard last season. He struggled at that spot and was shifted to right guard this year.

Following his rookie season, Elflein underwent shoulder surgery and also had surgery on his left ankle after fracturing it in the NFC title game in Philadelphia.

The Vikings’ injury report remained the same on Thursday, as rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler missed a second consecutive day because of a rib injury. Dantzler played more snaps than any Vikings cornerback on Sunday but it appears he could miss the Colts game. Cornerback Jeff Gladney, taken in the first round, practiced in full despite a knee issue, and wide receiver Bisi Johnson (knee) also did not miss any time for the second consecutive day.