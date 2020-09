The Vikings activated cornerback Mark Fields II and veteran safety George Iloka from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the Vikings missing corners Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (ribs) for the game, Fields II will provide depth at cornerback. Iloka, who is in his second stint with the Vikings and played the majority of his eight NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, gives the Vikings added depth at safety.