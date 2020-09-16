Vikings rookie corner Cameron Dantzler misses practice because of injury

Rookie Cameron Dantzler played more snaps on Sunday than any Vikings’ cornerback. But will the third-round pick be on the field against the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis? That became a question on Wednesday after Dantzler did not practice because of a rib injury.

Dantzler started in the Vikings’ 43-34 loss to the Packers and played 64 of 78 snaps. Third-year corner Holton Hill played 59 snaps and 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes played 58 snaps. Hughes moved from the outside to the inside the majority of time in the nickel, while Hill and Dantzler played outside.

Dantzler gave up a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter, when Aaron Rodgers found Marquez-Valdes Scantling with a 45-yard touchdown pass that beat Dantzler despite the fact he was running with the Packers wide receiver the entire time.

If Dantzler is limited or can’t play against the Colts, it’s likely that first-round pick Jeff Gladney would replace him. Gladney played only nine defensive snaps on Sunday, although he wasn’t on the injury report in the days leading up to the game. Gladney had meniscus surgery during the spring and was held back early in training camp because of that issue.

Gladney did not miss any practice time on Wednesday, but was listed on the injury report with a knee issue. Wide receiver Bisi Johnson also participated in all of practice, but was listed with a knee injury that caused him to briefly leave last Sunday’s game after he took a big hit near the Minnesota sideline.