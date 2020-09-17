Vikings sign veteran safety to the practice squad

The Vikings signed veteran George Iloka to the practice squad on Thursday to add depth at safety. This will be Iloka’s second stint with the team. He played for the franchise in 2018 and had one forced fumble and 16 tackles in 16 games and three starts. His playing time was limited.

Iloka’s very familiar with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, having also played for him when he was defensive coordinator in Cincinnati. lloka signed a one-year deal with Dallas in March 2019 but was cut in training camp and did not play last season.

The 30-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2012 out of Boise State and spent six seasons with Cincinnati. The Vikings entered the season with Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris as the only safeties on the 53-man roster.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic,the NFL agreed to expand practice squad rosters to 16 players, this season. That includes six veterans with an unlimited number of accrued seasons.