Vikings vs. Colts: Confidences, concerns and curiosities

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 18, 2020 12:07 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to discuss their confidences, concerns and curiosities for the Vikings’ game against the Colts on Sunday.

Topics:
