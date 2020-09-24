Podcast

Vikings vs. Titans preview and should Mike Zimmer’s job be in jeopardy?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 24, 2020 12:22 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN Tennessee Titans reporter Turron Davenport to preview Sunday’s game. How has Ryan Tannehill gone from bust to standout?
  • Also, is Mike Zimmer’s job in jeopardy and would the Vikings make an in-season change?

