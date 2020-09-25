Vikings will be without corners Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantzler on Sunday

The Vikings already were inexperienced at cornerback. Now, they are extremely shorthanded. Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (ribs) were ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tennessee at U.S. Bank Stadium after neither practiced this week.

Hughes and Dantzler both were starters in Week 1 before Dantzler missed the Vikings’ loss last Sunday in Indianapolis. The Vikings’ starting corners Sunday likely will be first-round pick Jeff Gladney and Holton Hill with Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand or Mark Fields II entering the game in nickel situations. It’s not certain who would move inside in the nickel. Boyd suffered a hamstring injury this week in practice and is listed as questionable.

“We’ve got a lot of corners on this team, that (was) part of the plan all along, to have some extra guys, so we’ll be all right,” Zimmer said.

Running back Mike Boone (concussion) also is listed as questionable. Left tackle Riley Reiff was limited in practice this week because of an ankle injury but is expected to play. He did not receive a designation on the injury report.

The Vikings also revealed that linebacker Anthony Barr underwent surgery on the torn pectoral muscle he suffered last Sunday. Barr will miss the remainder of the season.