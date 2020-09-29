Vikings will suspend in-person club activities after three Titans players test positive for COVID-19

The Vikings will suspend in-person club activities starting Tuesday after their opponent from Sunday’s game, the Tennessee Titans, reportedly had three players and five members of their personnel test positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings lost to the Titans and will have to make sure none of their players got the virus from the Tennessee players or personnel members. Vikings’ players are off on Tuesdays so it remains to be seen when the club will be allowed to return to TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Here’s the statement the Vikings issued Tuesday morning:

Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday’s game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week’s football schedule when appropriate.

FWIW I was out at TCOPC shortly before 9 AM for my COVID test and the time parking lot was full with a steady stream of players and staff going in and out of the testing trailer. Building was being evacuated per a source shortly thereafter. https://t.co/1J2g71vnWe — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 29, 2020

Per sources, Vikings won’t be back in their facility until all of their test results are in. League contact tracing has identified 48 close contacts with the eight people who tested positive in Tennessee. Contingency/rescheduling plans are being discussed, obviously. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 29, 2020