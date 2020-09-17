Podcast

What is the best playoff matchup for the Twins?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 17, 2020 4:22 pm
  • Judd and Jake discuss the upcoming playoffs and which team matches up best for the Twins.
  • Other topics: Byron Buxton is on fire, Jake Odorizzi’s lost season, and does Zack Littell’s DFA mean a prospect is coming?

