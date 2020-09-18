Podcast

Will the Vikings defense turn things around in Week 2?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 18, 2020 12:11 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to try to figure out if the Vikings’ defense can turn things around in Week 2 after a disastrous performance in the opener.

