Write That Down: home run edition and Twins walk off the Tigers!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 23, 2020 12:16 pm
  • Mackey & Judd breakdown the Twins’ walking off the Tigers and moving half-game back of the White Sox for the division lead.
  • (37:59) A home run edition of Write That Down!
  • (58:53) And wrap with Reusse!

