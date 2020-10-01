Podcast

2020 Minnesota Twins autopsy report and a Scoop with Doogie

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 1, 2020 12:14 pm
  • Mackey & Judd get into what’s next for the Twins after being bounced from the playoffs and having lost 18-consecutive games in the postseason.
  • (20:00) Reckless speculation on what the Twins should do this offseason.
  • (41:00) And a Scoop with Doogie!

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



