Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins joins Judd to talk about the Twins’ postseason losing streak hitting 18 games. How is it even possible? The former Access Vikings duo breaks down what happened to the Twins and Rocco Baldelli’s baffling decisions in the two games against Houston.Has Baldelli learned from his playoff experiences? Chip talks about the moves he thinks the Twins will make this offseason. Do the Vikings have a chance on Sunday in Houston? Chip has a quick answer.